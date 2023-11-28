Residents block NH 34 following road mishap

Raiganj: Protesting against the bad condition of National Highway 34, local residents blocked NH 34 at Goalpara in North Dinajpur district for an hour on Tuesday morning. Reportedly, a youth of Durgapur in Raiganj was seriously injured after a truck ran over him on NH 34 at Goalpara. The locals blamed the bad shape of NH34 for this accident and put up a roadblock. They demanded immediate repair of the road.

Police rushed to the spot and forced open the road for vehicles. Rabin Dutta, a resident of Goalpara said: “There are numerous potholes on NH34. In many places, the black top is missing. Heavy vehicles at times run on pavements to avoid potholes. So the areas become accident prone. A lorry ran over a youth while he fell from the bike on the road.”

Saurav Sen IC Raiganj police station said: “The injured youth was admitted to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital. Police soon reached the spot and opened the road for vehicles.”