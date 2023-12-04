Residents advised against unauthorised parking

Kolkata: Traffic cops in Salt Lake are requesting the residents not to park their vehicles on main and arterial roads despite these places being in front of their homes.

People have also been advised against blocking roads by parking cars at random on the roadsides.

According to sources, while conducting area meetings in blocks of Salt Lake many residents reportedly complained about unauthorised parking which is a major inconvenience for them.

Many elderly living in Salt Lake often face difficulties while walking on the roads. To get help residents frequently call the police control room and complain against illegal parking.

Police sources informed that on several occasions it was found that cars are parked on the roads inside the blocks in such a manner that it blocks the passage for another car while creating inconvenience for walkers. On being reported, the police calls the owners, directing them to remove the vehicle.

For the past few months, police have started asking people through the public address system to park their vehicles without creating obstruction. However, in prominent locations like City Centre, Karunamoyee and others, cops prosecute the vehicles if they are found parked at no parking zones.