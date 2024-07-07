Residential workshop for budding jatra artistes to begin from July 15

KOLKATA: Like every year, the Paschim Banga Jatra Academy organised a series of events on Sunday at the Paschim Banga Jatra Academy Bhavan to celebrate Rath Yatra and promote new jatra palas. The programme was inaugurated by minister Aroop Biswas, who is also the president of the Academy, at Bagbazar on Sunday. A poster exhibition was part of the festivities. Also, the Academy in collaboration with the Paschim Banga Jatra Sammelan released ‘Jatra Darpan,’ featuring new shows and contact information for prominent actors and directors.



Every year on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, the booking of the jatras begins. Keeping with tradition, bookings were made on Sunday from the temporary counter adjacent to the Jatra Academy building. Also, the top three jatra groups with the highest number of shows in the last season were awarded. “Every year, I look forward to this day to spend time with the jatra artistes. Jatra is one of the oldest art forms, and our government ensures all possible support to help it flourish,” said Biswas.

Meanwhile, there’s good news for all aspiring actors who want to make a career in jatra. A 15-day residential workshop will be organised at the Phanibhushan Bidyabinod Jatra Mancha from July 15 to discover new talents in the jatra industry from district participants.

Financial assistance for indigent jatra artistes and technicians for 2023-2024 was also released during the programme.