Residential building catches fire, none injured

Kolkata: Nonapukur tram depot area was fraught with tension on Sunday after a major fire broke out in a residential building in the evening.

Five persons, including two minors who got trapped inside the building were rescued by the fire fighters.

Fire minister Sujit Bose reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Around 4:20 pm flames were spotted on the third floor of the four storied residential building near Nonapukur tram depot. Immediately the building was evacuated and police along with the fire brigade were informed. Five persons, including two children and three women, failed to get out of their rooms before fire spread to the staircase. Later, firefighters rescued them using a ladder. Meanwhile, water was sprayed on the gutted room but the fire spread quickly. A total of eight fire tenders were pressed into action in phases.

Firefighters worked on war footing to douse the blaze completely. Till last reports came in, no

reports of any injury were received. The fire was doused at around 8:10 pm. Till last reports came in, the cooling process was being carried out to ensure that there is

no pocket fire.