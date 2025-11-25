Resident lists living neighbour as dead father on voter card

Cooch Behar: A startling allegation has rocked the Fershabari area under Mahishkuchi No. 1 Gram Panchayat in Tufanganj-II block. A man has reportedly built a house and taken up permanent residence by falsely listing a living neighbour as his deceased father on his voter identity card.

According to local sources, one Habel Sheikh has been staying in Fershabari despite working outside the area for nearly 10 years. It is alleged that Habel fraudulently used the name of his neighbour Abdul Karim Sheikh as his father on his voter card—at a time when Abdul Karim was very much alive. Using this fabricated identity, Habel reportedly constructed a house in the locality.

What has made the matter even more sensational is Habel Sheikh’s own admission. He has confessed that around 15 years ago he used Abdul Karim Sheikh’s name as his father on the voter card in exchange for Rs 30,000.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim Sheikh’s son, Salam Sheikh, has raised serious objections. “Habel Sheikh is trying to claim a share of our property by misusing my father’s name and identity. We will never accept this. We will lodge a written complaint very soon,” he said. Salam added that the truth surfaced during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and appreciated the initiative for exposing such irregularities.

Local residents say the incident has sparked strong debates in the area, prompting demands for a thorough investigation.