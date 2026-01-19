Resident booked after Kasba home blast

Kolkata: Panic gripped the MK Ghosal Road area in ward 91 of the KMC in Kasba after an explosion took place on Saturday evening.

Though the man present in the room sustained injuries, his condition is stable. He was detained for an inquiry about why he had stored gunpowder in his room. Later, on Sunday, he was arrested.

Around 7:30 pm on Saturday, an explosion took place at the residence of Ranjit Mondal located on MK Ghosal Road.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered the window panes of Mondal’s house, while the windows of his neighbours developed cracks. Local residents initially thought that an LPG cylinder might have exploded.

Preliminary investigations by the cops of Kasba police station revealed that Mondal was attempting to make tubris (flower pot crackers) as described in video tutorials on YouTube for an upcoming family function.

It is suspected that while mixing the components, the ratio was not properly measured, and the mixture ignited prematurely.

Mondal sustained serious injuries in the blast and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On Sunday, he was arrested, and the house was sealed. Forensic experts have collected samples to ascertain the nature of the explosive.