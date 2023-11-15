‘Reshuffle to strengthen party ahead of LS polls’

Following Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) recent reshuffle in Murshidabad district, its party leader Humayun Kabir is learnt to have expressed hope that the move will certainly reap benefits in the upcoming Parliamentary elections by ironing out the creases in the party’s district leadership.

Recently, in its reshuffle in Murshidabad-Behrampore, TMC appointed Apurba Sarkar David as the district president while Shaoni Singha Roy was appointed to the state committee.

Following this move, TMC’s Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir, who had been in conflict with Roy, is learnt to have expressed relief and opined that the reshuffle will help iron out the creases within party-fold in Murshidabad.

He alleged that Roy had been engineering differences in the district organisation and now with her gone, the party workers will be able to fight unitedly in the upcoming Parliamentary elections. However, Shaoni said that she will accept any changes made by the party’s top leadership.

Early this year, Kabir had demanded the removal of the party’s district leader Shaoni Singha Roy who was made the district president after 2021 Assembly elections and under her leadership the party’s district organisation had marched to victory during the Panchayat elections.

It was related to the rural elections that both these party leaders fought over seats and Kabir demanded the resignation of Roy.

However, party sources said that the present decisions of reshuffling by the top leadership was made keeping in mind the conflicts within the party’s organisation in Murshidabad.

“The party does not want to take any chances and ensure none of the ground level workers are irked over positions. We need workers to fight unitedly in the Lok Sabha polls to defeat the BJP,” said the source.