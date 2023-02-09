Reshuffle: Postings of 5 IAS officers changed in state

In a minor reshuffle in IAS level in the state, Khursheed Ali Qadri has been appointed the District Magistrate of West Midnapore.

Ayesha Rani who has been acting as DM of West Midnapore will take charge as Senior Special Secretary of Public Health and Engineering department as well as Project Director of ADB in the same department.

Qadri has been acting as Additional DM of Darjeeling. Abhinav Chandra who was the Secretary of PHE department has been made the OSD of Personnel and Administrative Reforms department. Krishna Gupta who was holding the charge of Additional Chief Secretary of Technical Education, Training and Skill Development ( TET& SD) department has been transferred to Mass Education Extension and Library Services department while incumbent Anoop Agarwal who was acting as Principal Secretary in MEE & LS department takes over the charge of TET and SD department.