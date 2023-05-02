Reshuffle: Postings of 4 IPS officers changed

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the IPS cadre posting of four officers, including the Superintendent of Police (SP), Birbhum has been changed.



Bhaskar Mukherjee, who was the SP, Birbhum has been transferred to the post of SP of Barasat Police District. SP of Barasat

Police District, Raj Narayan Mukherjee has been made the SP, Birbhum.

These apart, Sanjay Singh, who was the Additional Director General (ADG), Special Task Force (STF) of the state police, has been made the ADG, Correctional Services. Ashok Kumar Prasad, who was the ADG of Correctional Services has been made the ADG of the STF..