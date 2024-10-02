Reshuffle: 6 IPS officers moved

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the IPS cadre, postings of six officers have been changed on Tuesday. According to the order, Devendra Prakash Singh who was the Inspector General (IG) of Traffic in the state police has been made the Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CP) of Kolkata Police.



Gaurav Sharma who was the IG of the state police Special Task Force, has been made the IG traffic of the state. This apart, Pankaj Kumar Dwivedi who was the Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP), Howrah has been made the Commandant of the State Armed Police (SAP) 6th battalion. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kolkata Armed Police (KAP), 3rd battalion, Pushpa will replace Dwivedi.

Kunwar Bhushan Singh who was the DC of Combat battalion in the Kolkata Police has been made the SRP, Siliguri.

Tathagat Basu, who was posted as the SP of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has been sent on compulsory waiting in the rank of Deputy Inspector General.