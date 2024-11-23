Reshuffle: 5 inspectors of KP transferred

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the I-cadre Inspectors in the Kolkata Police (KP), posting of five officers was changed on Friday night.

According to the order, Soumo Thakur, who was the Inspector in the Detective Department has been made the officer in-charge (OC) of Muchipara Police Station in the Central Division. Dipankar Biswas, who was the Additional OC of Maidan Police Station has been deputed as the OC of Kolkata Leather Complex. Sheikh Sabir Uddin who was posted in the Special Branch has been transferred to the post of Additional OC of Maidan Police Station. Anupam Chatterjee who was posted in the Central Division has been made the Additional OC of Kolkata Leather Complex Police Station. The present Additional OC of Kolkata Leather Complex, Rajib Chattopadhyay has been posted in the Special Branch.