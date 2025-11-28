Reshuffle: 175 inspectors, including Bolpur IC, moved

Kolkata: In a major reshuffle ahead of the general elections next year, posting of 175 Inspectors of the state police including the Inspector in-charge (IC), Bolpur Liton Halder have been changed.

On Wednesday night, an order was issued from the state police headquarters, Bhabani Bhavan. According to sources, amid the SIR process, the state police is preparing for the general elections scheduled to take place next year. As per the order, mostly the ICs and Officers in Charge (OC) of the police stations under control of the state police were transferred.

Among the 175 Inspectors, the IC of Bolpur Police Station Liton Halder has also been transferred. He has been posted as the Inspector in the District Intelligence Bureau (DIB) in Jalpaiguri. While a good number of ICs have been posted as the in charge of police stations in different districts, a significant number of Inspectors have been posted in the other wings of the Commissionerates and district police units.

As per the norms of the Election Commission, the ICs of the police stations who have either completed three years in the same post or their tenure will reach, or cross the three years limit at the time of the election, must be transferred.

Also, the ICs who are serving in his home district will also have to be transferred. These apart, if any criminal case is pending and those who have been removed earlier by the Election Commission will also have to be removed. However, the traffic cops, Detective department, railway police, intelligence bureaus and a few other posts do not come under these norms.

These are known as ‘non functioning wing’ which have no direct involvement in the election process.