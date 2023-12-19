Reservoir-cum-booster pumping stn to come up at KMC’s Ward 93

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to construct a semi-underground reservoir cum booster pumping station at Ward 93 at a cost of approximately Rs 6 crore.

It was learnt that the proposed project will be executed at Katjunagar in Ward 93. The civic body has already issued e-tenders for the process and soon the Letter of Intent (LOI) for the construction will be handed over to the lowest bidder. KMC officials confirmed that the fund for the project will be disbursed by the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) department. An official said that the civic body has plans to execute more such projects to ensure water supply ceases to be a problem in the city, especially during summer.

It was learnt that a survey was undertaken at the project site and it was decided that a reservoir cum booster pumping station can be installed there to alleviate existing water supplies woes.

Sources said a tender was earlier floated but was scrapped later due to certain procedural complications which involve lack of administrative approval and financial sanction from the UDMA department. Later, the state government was persuaded regarding the necessity of the project and the sanction was obtained.

However, initially, considering 12 per cent GST the cost of the project was about Rs 5,77,24,569. Due to delay in obtaining sanction and having to float a new e-tender the revised cost estimate stands at Rs 6,06,73,477.

Additionally, KMC is learnt to have also approved the proposal for carrying out operation and maintenance of the Jorabagan water treatment plant which is a modern treatment plant of 8MGD capacity with 3.5MG capacity semi underground reservoir and booster pumping station in North Kolkata. This is to be executed at a cost of Rs 5,43,06,331.