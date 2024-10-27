Reservoir-cum-booster pumping station to come up at Ward 126

Kolkata: In a bid to replace groundwater with supply of treated surface water in an added area ward in Behala’s Sarsuna, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has planned to construct a semi-underground reservoir (SUGR)-cum-booster pumping station (BPS) at a cost of Rs 14 crore, approximately.

According to KMC, the project will be executed at Kalyan Nagar Khudiram Pally in Ward 126 of the civic body. Presently, the ward served partly through Behala BPS and through bug diameter tubewells. To replace these tubewells with a supply of filtered water. Additionally, there are also crisis pockets where supply of filtered water needs to be augmented.

A survey was executed and a space was located where the reservoir and the pumping station can be made. It was decided that a 1.3 MG capacity of SUGR cum BPS will be set up. This pumping station is also expected to cover a part of the adjacent Ward 125. The water in this booster pumping station will be supplied from Garden Reach Water Works whose capacity was augmented to 210 MGD after recent construction of a 25 MGD capacity water treatment plant.

The ancillary constructions for the project which will include a boundary wall, pathways etc. shall also be executed separately. The total estimate of the project is Rs 14,65,83,653. The funds for the project will be provided from the 15 Finance Commission grant. The KMC has accorded approval for the project.

The civic body has decided to gradually do away with use of groundwater given the rate at which it is depleting with each passing year. Sources said that ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed all civic bodies in the state to solve all issues relating to supply of filtered water to households.