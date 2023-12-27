Reserve Force Constable dies

Kolkata: A Kolkata Police Constable died after he got shot from his own service pistol on Monday night.



Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal visited the spot at night and took stock of the situation.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Tapan Pal, aged about 53 years was posted in the Reserve Force (RF) of the Kolkata Police. Pal used to stay at the barrack at Khadya Bhaban. On Monday he was deployed at the Calcutta High Court for night duty.

Around 8 pm, Pal was getting ready to leave Khadya Bhaban for Calcutta High Court when suddenly other security personnel of Khadya Bhaban heard a gunshot. When they rushed to the spot, they saw Pal lying on the ground with a gunshot injury. He was rushed to SSKM Hospital where he reportedly succumbed to his injuries later.

Meanwhile, cops of New Market Police Station went to the spot and started a probe. It is still unclear whether the bullet was fired accidentally or Pal shot himself to commit suicide. Sleuths have come to know that Pal was going through depression. Police are probing the case from all possible angles.