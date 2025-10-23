Researchers invited to celebrate folk heritage at Gombhira Research Fest

Malda: The rhythmic beats and witty dialogues of Bengal’s beloved folk tradition, Gombhira, will echo through Fatepur in English Bazar as the Gombhira Research Festival 2025 unfolds on October 24 at 6:30 pm. Organised by the Fatepur Gombhira Dol under the leadership of renowned folk performer Bablu Mandal (Bablu Gombhira), the festival aims to create a vibrant platform for researchers, scholars and cultural enthusiasts devoted to the study and preservation of Bengal’s folk heritage.

The Gombhira Research Festival seeks to bridge the gap between academic research and living folk traditions, highlighting the cultural, linguistic and sociological dimensions of this iconic art form. Known for its humorous yet insightful dialogues, Gombhira has long served as a mirror of rural Bengal, expressing the joys, struggles and social consciousness of the common people.

According to the organisers, the event will feature interactive sessions, live performances and discussions on the evolution of Gombhira and its relevance in today’s changing social landscape. “Gombhira is not merely a performance—it is the people’s voice, rich with wit, wisdom and truth,” said Bablu Mandal.

Researchers, artists and students of folk culture are expected to participate, making the evening a celebration of Bengal’s enduring folk spirit.

The organisers have extended a warm invitation to all who wish to experience the rhythm, humor, and deep-rooted wisdom of Gombhira—the living voice of Bengal’s heartland.