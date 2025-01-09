Researchers discover Indo-Burmese pangolin species

Kolkata: Researchers have identified a new species of pangolin, the Indo-Burmese pangolin (Manis indo burmanica), diverging from the Chinese pangolin (Manis pentadactyla) approximately 3.4 million years ago, highlighting a significant evolutionary lineage shaped by geo-climatic events in the Indo-Burma region.

The study led by Mukesh Thakur, a conservation biologist at the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), analysed 41 mitochondrial genomes, including eight newly-sequenced ones, to uncover this “remarkable discovery”.

“The finding underscores the importance of genomic tools in revealing hidden biodiversity. The Indo-Burmese pangolin is not just a new species but also a symbol of the unique evolutionary history of the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot. Its recognition will undoubtedly aid targeted conservation efforts,” Thakur said.

The research involved contributions from Lenrik Konchok Wangmo, who has been studying pangolins in northeastern India and registered for PhD at Calcutta University. He helped document the holotype and paratype specimens from Arunachal Pradesh. “It’s an incredible experience to be part of a discovery that could shape pangolin conservation in this region,” said Wangmo. “This species’ survival hinges on understanding its habitat and addressing threats like poaching and habitat loss,” he added. The Indo-Burmese pangolin species likely evolved due to isolation in allopatric refugia during the Pliocene and Pleistocene periods, coinciding with climatic and geological changes. The study documented the Indo-Burmese pangolin’s distribution in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and potentially Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar.

Pangolins are among the most trafficked animals globally, partly due to the demand for their scales in traditional medicine and as luxury items. They can also be considered as environmental indicators. “Protecting this species requires collaborative efforts across its range, informed by genetic and ecological insights,” Thakur emphasised. “Besides enhancing our understanding of pangolin diversity, the discovery also provides a foundation for developing species-specific conservation strategies, ensuring the long-term survival of this unique and elusive species,” said Dhriti

Banerjee, director, ZSI.