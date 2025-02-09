Research offers new frontiers in fruit fly control

Kolkata: A collaborative study led by researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), the University of Calcutta and other institutions has developed a novel technique for fruit fly control that can potentially revolutionise global efforts to combat these pests.

The study assumes significance as Fruit flies (Tephritidae) pose a significant threat to global agriculture, impacting crop yields, food security and international trade.

Published in BMC Genomics, the research focused on true fruit flies collected from various districts of Bengal, where agriculture is a vital livelihood source. The team sequenced mitochondrial COI gene regions from the fruit fly species found on cucurbitaceous crops like pumpkins, cucumbers and gourds. Analysis revealed 30 uniquely variable sites at nucleotide positions thereby offering a crucial target for species-specific interventions.

Highlighting the importance of the research, Dr Dhriti Banerjee, Director of ZSI said: “Fruit flies are devastating pests and in Bengal, where over 70 per cent of rural households depend on agriculture, our work is critical. This new method will not only protect crops but will also reduce our dependence on chemical pesticides. By enabling targeted pest-control measures, we can minimise environmental damage and empower agricultural professionals with precision tools, moving away from broad-spectrum approaches that can harm non-target species.” Fruit fly infestations pose a significant threat to global agriculture and food security. The damage is caused either directly by the larvae of the fruit flies or indirectly by harmful microorganisms or decomposers that enter the fruits and vegetables through the egg-laying holes made by the female fruit flies, thereby leading to fruit rot, premature dropping and massive economic losses amounting to billions of dollars annually. Many countries face trade restrictions due to these pervasive pests.

Researchers Ankush Mitra, Pubali Mitra, Pradosh Mahadani and Subrata Trivedi believe their findings will be instrumental in safeguarding agricultural productivity. They envision this method being implemented across diverse regions and applied to a broader range of pest species, establishing it as a versatile and powerful approach in the pest control sector. Dr Madhusudan Das, Professor, University of Calcutta said: “With the increasing population, the demand for healthy food continues to grow. So, ensuring sustainable agricultural practices is more important than ever. By identifying specific fruit fly species with precision, more sustainable pest control strategies can be implemented. This would also align with the global push towards reducing chemical pesticides in agriculture, thereby promoting healthier ecosystems and preserving biodiversity.”