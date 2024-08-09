Research in Buxa Tiger Reserve aims to conserve hornbill population

Alipurduar: The ongoing research in the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) is focused on hornbill conservation, with 800 trees being monitored monthly as part of the initiative. The research, which began in 2017, is supported by the Buxa Tiger Reserve and conducted by two non-governmental organisations (NGOs). However, definitive conclusions about the hornbill population will not be available until around 2030-2035.



India is home to nine species of hornbills, five of which are found exclusively within BTR. However, questions remain about the population trends of these species over the last 40 years. To address this, researchers are conducting a comprehensive study to assess the current numbers and health of these birds. The monitoring takes place over 5-7 days each month across various points within the 761 square kilometer reserve. The research is being led by Aparajita Dutta and Arjan Bose Roy, with active participation from researcher Shilpita Mondal, coordinator Krishna Pradhan and associates Sitaram Mahato and Kejadachu Dukpa. Their efforts focus on understanding hornbill nesting patterns, food sources, roosting behavior, breeding success, and the potential impact of climate change on these birds.

Shilpita Mondal explained, “Our research began in 2017 and we first counted the hornbill population in 2019-20, followed by another count in 2020-21. While we have this data, it will take at least 10-15 years to fully understand the health and breeding success of the hornbill populations within BTR. Based on our current observations, we can say that hornbill breeding has normalised this year, with a promising hatching success rate. However, this is a long-term study, and it’s too early to draw definitive conclusions.”

The five species found within BTR include the Great Hornbill, Oriental Pied Hornbill, Rufous-necked Hornbill, Wreathed Hornbill and Indian Grey Hornbill.

The study is also examining the potential relationship between hornbill behaviour and climate change.

Apurba Sen, field director of BTR, expressed optimism about the progress being made. “Both research and observation are progressing very well. It’s not just the Forest department; everyone must come together to conserve hornbills.”