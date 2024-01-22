Research by Bengal Police aids two BJP states in nabbing terror elements

Kolkata: Not long after the Union Home Ministry regarded the Serampore Police Station in the state among the three best police stations in the country, Bengal seems to have again gained the reputation of a trailblazer after valuable analytical research by a Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police, relating to a terror outfit, helped the Anti-Terrorist Squads (ATS) at least two BJP ruled states - Assam and Uttar Pradesh - crack down on elements supporting the terrorists.



Eight officers of West Bengal Police, who were part of the team that busted the terror module of Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and helped other states to nab the terror accused through their analytical research, will be awarded by the state government on January 25 at the Dhana Dhanya Auditorium.

Sources said these eight officers of rank and file were posted in the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police during 2022 and 2023 when the crackdown was initiated. During the crackdown, about seven persons were arrested for their involvement in planning alleged terror activities against the state. Sources said that West Bengal Police’s STF was the first to identify the new organisation (AQIS) that was spreading its wings across the country even as the members of this terror outfit got arrested earlier in other states. The STF gathered valuable information which eventually came handy to other agencies such as the ATS of Assam and Uttar Pradesh. On the basis of the inputs from the STF Bengal, several persons providing support to the terror outfit were apprehended.

The entire operations and analytical research work was led by the then Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP), Operations, Parag Ghosh who is at present posted as the Addl SP (headquarters) in Birbhum. The second in command was Avishek Chakraborty. Under these two superior officers, a team headed by Inspector Soumya Chatterjee did all the work to nab the members of the terror outfit.