Research begins for GI recognition for Katari Bhog Rice, Jam Alu

BALURGHAT: Following the success of Tulaipanji rice, North Bengal Agricultural University has now turned its attention to Katari Bhog rice and Jam Alu (potato) from South Dinajpur district. The university’s scientists have announced that they will initiate research on these two agricultural products with the aim of obtaining Geographical Indication (GI) recognition.

They also confirmed that Tulaipanji rice is now being sold with a GI logo from the Majhian Regional Research Centre in South Dinajpur.

Katari Bhog rice has been cultivated in South Dinajpur for a long time and now agricultural scientists will conduct detailed studies on it. According to them, in terms of quality, this aromatic rice variety stands just after Tulaipanji.

Research director of North Bengal Agricultural University, Ashok Chowdhury, stated: “We will delve deeper into research on both Katari Bhog rice and Jam Alu.”

To trace the historical origins of Katari Bhog rice cultivation in the region, researchers are examining British-era gazetteers. They believe that with the help of the Agriculture department and other supporting evidence, they will be able to apply for GI recognition from the Central government.

Jyotirmoy Karfarma, head of the Majhian Regional Research Centre and the College of Agriculture, added: “We have started preparations for extensive research

on Katari Bhog rice. Under the university’s directives, we will also focus on Jam Alu.” Jam Alu is exclusively grown in South Dinajpur. Earlier, its skin was pink but over time, the variety has developed a purple hue with a thicker peel. Scientists note that similar research is already being conducted on Jalpai Alu in Cooch Behar and they now plan to include Jam Alu in their studies.

The ultimate goal of this research initiative is to secure GI recognition for Katari Bhog rice and Jam Alu, ensuring their preservation and commercial value in the future.