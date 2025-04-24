Research-based book on Atrai River launched in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: A formal launch ceremony of the research-based book “Atrai Nadir Itikotha” (the tale of the Atrai River), authored by eminent historian Professor Himangshu Kumar Sarkar, was held recently at the seminar hall of Balurghat B.Ed. College.

The prestigious event was presided over by the vice-chancellor of Dakshin Dinajpur University, Professor Pranab Ghosh. During the ceremony, Professor Sarkar presented a brief discussion on his newly published work. Speaking on the significance of the book, he said: “The Atrai or Atreyee River once held sacred status in ancient times, serving as a link between the eastern-flowing Kaushiki (or Kosi) in the north and the ancient channel of the Ganges in the south. Like many other rivers, sedimentation along Atrai’s course has formed new lands over time, which eventually became inhabited villages. This reflects the river’s dynamic history — its banks often eroded and reformed, creating bends and diversions. Even within Balurghat town, traces of the river’s old, abandoned channels can still be found.”

Professor Sarkar further explained how the transformation of Vedic religion into Puranic traditions during the Gupta period led to the rise of new deities and cults, with Danga village on the northern outskirts of Balurghat becoming a significant spiritual center. During the Pala dynasty, the Atrai River witnessed numerous pivotal events in Bengal’s history.

The capital of the Gauda Empire, Kanchanpur — located around 23 to 24 miles south of Balurghat — once stood on its banks. It was here, too, that the rebellion against the unethical acts of Emperor Mahipala II began, which is often misrepresented in mainstream history as the “Kaivarta Rebellion,” though it was in fact a feudal uprising.

The riverbanks also bore witness to a decisive battle between the Pala and Sena dynasties, with King Lakshman Sen of the Sena dynasty ultimately claiming victory in the land between the Atrai and Punarbhaba rivers.

Professor Sarkar emphasised that these significant events have largely been neglected by mainstream historians. “This book is a humble attempt to shed light on these overlooked aspects of history and highlight the vibrant culture and civilization that once thrived along the banks of the Atrai,” he said.

Local residents noted that no other book has previously explored the Atrai River in such depth, making this publication a valuable contribution to regional historical research. Professor Sarkar expressed hope that his work will offer new insights for scholars and researchers focused on the Atrai and its legacy.