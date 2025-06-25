Rescued leopard gives birth in captivity for first time at South Khayerbari Centre

Alipurduar: For the first time in two decades, a rescued female leopard has given birth in captivity at the South Khayerbari Leopard Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in North Bengal’s Dooars region. The birth of two cubs—24 days ago—marks a significant milestone for the state’s only leopard rescue facility.

However, breeding is prohibited at the centre under Central Zoo Authority guidelines. Forest officials clarified that the leopard was already pregnant when rescued nearly three months ago from a human settlement near Dalgaon Tea Estate in the Falakata block, adjacent to Jaldapara National Park.

During medical evaluation, the leopard was found to have worn claws and a broken canine—injuries that rendered her unfit for release into the wild. She has since remained at the rescue centre, where she unexpectedly gave birth.

The cubs, who opened their eyes on the 21st day, are being kept in a separate enclosure with their mother, shielded by green screens for privacy and comforted by straw bedding. A wildlife veterinarian is monitoring them closely.

Forest officials say the mother has adapted well and is nurturing her cubs with care. “The first seven days after birth are critical. If the mother senses any threat, she might kill her cubs—a common instinct in felines,” said Partha Sarathi Sinha, caretaker at the centre. “Thankfully, we managed that period successfully.”

Chief Forester of North Bengal’s Wildlife Wing, Bhaskar JV, added: “Our focus now is on ensuring the cubs’ survival and monitoring the mother’s health.”

Established in 2005, the South Khayerbari centre currently houses 22 leopards of various ages. With the addition of the two cubs, the total rises to 24, bringing renewed attention to the challenges and responsibilities of wildlife rehabilitation in captivity.