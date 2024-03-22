Rescue ops stopped by NDRF

Kolkata: The rescue operations at Azhar Molla Bagan in Garden Reach have been stopped by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). On Wednesday, the site was reportedly handed over to the Kolkata Municipal

Corporation (KMC) for removal of debris. However, local people claim a man identified as Sheru is still missing and trapped under the debris. According to sources, NDRF has informed the KMC that the concrete slabs cannot be cut using the cutters any more.

KMC has already started removing the debris. A few members of the Disaster Management Group have been posted at the spot in case their intervention is needed urgently. Meanwhile, the two labrador retriever dogs that helped the NDRF during the rescue operation in Turkey last year, helped the Central Force jawans to find out people under the debris. Romeo and Julie, the labradors, traced several people in the past few days.