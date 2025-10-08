Rescue ops complete, restoration work begins in North Bengal: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that rescue operations in North Bengal have been completed and restoration work of damaged infrastructure is now underway.

“Repair work on several damaged bridges has already started, with personnel from the Fire department, police, civil defence, district administration and Public Works Department working tirelessly and risking their lives,” Banerjee told reporters at Kolkata airport after returning from North Bengal. She said that 500 relief kits containing essential supplies have been dispatched to Mirik, the worst-affected area. “The district administration will send additional relief materials as and when required,” she added.

The Chief Minister informed that about 1,000 tourists stranded in the region have been safely brought to Kolkata in 45 Volvo and other North Bengal State Transport Corporation buses. “Arrangements have also been made for tourists who wish to stay back in North Bengal,” she said.

Banerjee said that repair work has begun in the landslide-affected Rohini area, and two alternative roads have been opened for movement. “Work on the Nagrakata bridge has also started. A permanent bridge is being constructed at Mirik, and two makeshift bridges will be erected using pipes within 15 days, as the new bridge will take time to complete,” she said.

According to the Chief Minister, relief operations will continue with 10 senior state government officials deployed across affected districts for monitoring. State Panchayats and Rural Development minister Pradip Mazumdar reached Alipurduar on Wednesday to assess crop damage so that affected farmers can be compensated. Siliguri Mayor Goutam De is overseeing relief work at Dhupguri, Maynaguri and Nagrakata.

“I will visit North Bengal again next week. We have promised jobs for one family member of each deceased person and I will make arrangements for the same,” Banerjee said.