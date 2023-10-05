Reports of another possible outburst prompts evacuation

DARJEELING: It is double trouble for people living along the River Teesta. The day after a trail of devastation owing to flash floods left Sikkim and Bengal battered, there was news of yet another “possible outburst” of glacial lake with the water level of the Teesta surging further on Thursday evening. This prompted the administration of both Sikkim and Bengal, shifting people residing near the Teesta River to safer grounds.



There were unconfirmed reports of Shako Cho Lake near Lachen in North Sikkim vulnerable to an outburst prompting the evacuation of residents from the Teesta river belt. “We have received information from our counterparts in Sikkim of another lake burst. Not leaving anything to chance we are on alert and evacuating people” stated T Balasubramanian, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

Meanwhile, the Government of Sikkim has issued an advisory to all tourists planning to visit Sikkim to “postpone their travel to a later date after the situation normalises”.

NDRF relief helicopters have already reached Sikkim and are ready to evacuate stranded tourists.

As per the Sikkim government figures on Thursday, 18 dead bodies were recovered, 98 persons were reported missing and 26 injured. The 98 include 22 army personnel.

“As per the latest communication with the Central agencies, relief helicopters from NDRF have already reached the State and are ready to airlift the stranded tourists subject to weather conditions,” stated a release from V B Pathak, Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim.

Following the disaster caused by flash floods in parts of the State in the early hours of October 4, 2023, the state government immediately sprung into action and initiated the rescue, and evacuation work. All education institutions, both government and private in Sikkim will remain closed till October 15 stated a government circular.

As per the correspondence with the Army GOC 27 Mt. Div. and information received the local people and tourists in Lachen and Lachung are safe. Most of the tourists also spoke to their family members through the voice-over-internet facility provided by the Army. It was assured that this facility would be extended to the local people to communicate with their relatives as well as with the district administration for any assistance.

A meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee, chaired by the cabinet secretary, Government of India on Wednesday evening resolved that the Central government will extend all necessary support for immediate relief and restoration from all concerned agencies.

The search and rescue operation by troops of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army to trace the 22 missing soldiers continued at the Bardang area. The Army also extended medical aid and mobile connectivity to civilians and tourists stranded in the areas of Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen in North Sikkim.

“Continued efforts are on to dig out the vehicles submerged under the slush at Burdang near Singtam. The search for the missing persons is now focusing in the areas downstream of Teesta River. All other Indian Army personnel posted in Sikkim and North Bengal are safe and they are unable to contact their family members due to disruptions of mobile communication” stated an army release.

A release from the Government of West Bengal stated out of around 7000 total stranded tourists in Sikkim initially, approximately 2000 are from Bengal. Many have started returning. However, around 450 tourists from Bengal are still stranded in remote places in North Sikkim where electricity and road communication is still not restored.

At least 11 persons are missing on the West Bengal side, stated the release. 18 bodies have been recovered till now, out of which 6 bodies (4 jawans and 2 civilians) have been identified. The process of identification of the rest is being carried out. 3584 persons are lodged in 25 camps in Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar, stated the release.