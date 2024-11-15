‘Report errors found in recommendation letters for upper primary candidates’

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has requested all District Inspectors of Schools (DIs) to promptly report any errors found in the recommendation letters for upper primary candidates. This move comes after candidates reported facing difficulties in joining schools due to errors found in their recommendation letters.

The errors reported by candidates include minor issues such as spelling mistakes in school names, incorrect district names, or wrong pin codes in the addresses of the schools where they have been recommended for appointment.

In a letter sent to the DIs, the WBSSC mentioned, “If such errors and discrepancies are of a minor nature which doesn’t jeopardise the validity of the recommendation, such as spelling errors, an appropriate corrigendum will be issued soon after it is brought to the notice of the commission by a competent authority.” To ensure the smooth joining of candidates, DIs were requested to bring any errors in the recommendation letters to the notice of the commission without delay. Sushanta Ghosh, president of ‘Paschim Banga Upper Primary Chakriparthi Mancha,’ said: “There are several errors in the vacancy information sent by the state School Education department and DIs, due to which the candidates are facing problems. After receiving these complaints, we informed the WBSSC and we are pleased that they are taking prompt action. However, more caution is needed in handling these recruitments.”

The WBSSC had previously issued a corrected list of 756 vacancies for assistant teacher positions in state-run schools after errors in the original vacancy list, published on October 1, were identified. Over 650 vacancies in Birbhum district were found to be incorrectly listed.