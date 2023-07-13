Report: City tops among metros with ‘maximum job posting’

Kolkata: Kolkata has emerged at the top among all metros in connection with maximum job posting activity with 12 per cent growth (June 2023 vs May 2023), largely on account of increased BPO hiring.



Metro cities such as Bangalore (+3%), Delhi NCR (+3%), and Mumbai (+4%) also noted a rebound in hiring demand. Ahmedabad saw a marginal 1% growth while cities such as Hyderabad, Pune, and Kochi reflected stabilized hiring over the month. However, Coimbatore (-10%), a city that previously reflected positive

demand for talent, has noted a double-digit drop, followed by Chandigarh (-5%), Chennai (-1%), and Jaipur (-1%) in June 2023.

As per Foundit, there exists a demand-supply gap in India for skills such as AI/ML, Full-stack Development, DevOps, Crypto, Blockchain and AR/VR.

Considering job postings in the financial year 2022-23, a stark 21 per cent gap exists between recruiter demand and the supply of talent adept in these skills, which are still considered embryonic in India.

Due to the economic uncertainties in the US and consequent tech layoffs, many US-based Indian techies are now scouting for jobs in India and other countries. Close to 14,000 new registrations were recorded by Foundit from US tech talent who are open to work and it was found that approximately 4,000 active users are ready to relocate and work in India while others are keen to explore freelancing and gig opportunities.

With the brewing startup ecosystem in India, there lies the potential for this talent pool to help Indian companies reach their milestones efficiently and bridge this skill gap.