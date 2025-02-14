Report: As many as 630 elephants electrocuted in a decade in India

Alipurduar: In the past ten years, 630 wild elephants have died due to electrocution across India, according to a report by the Central government.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, under the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment, has issued nine advisories to state forest departments to curb these deaths.

The situation in North Bengal is particularly of concern with at least 30 elephants electrocuted in the Terai-Dooars region over the last five years. Most incidents occur during the harvesting season when elephants venture into agricultural fields.

To address the crisis, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau has recommended laying high-voltage (33 kV) power cables underground in elephant corridors and areas adjacent to reserved forests. A Central Power Department notification dated June 8, 2023, under Section 60(3), mandates underground power lines in national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, reserved forests, and eco-sensitive zones. Failure to comply could result in legal action, including a three-month prison term or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. Other recommendations include strengthening power lines in wildlife corridors, conducting joint inspections, replacing weak power poles, mapping high-risk areas, raising awareness, and taking action against illegal power connections.

Apurba Sen, Field Director of the Buxa Tiger Reserve, stated: “We have already proposed to the regional electricity department to insulate power lines in and around forested areas. Additionally, biannual meetings are being held with officials from the electricity department, police, and local representatives, along with joint inspections to ensure safety. We remain fully alert.”

Bhaskar JV, chief forester of North Bengal’s Wildlife Division, added: “We have proposed underground power lines through reserved forests and are addressing the issue at the state level. Several individuals have been arrested for causing elephant deaths by electrocution. We are actively monitoring sensitive areas year-round and conducting awareness campaigns in all reserved forests. Local representatives have also been urged to stay vigilant.”

According to the latest elephant census, India’s wild elephant population stands at 29,964. However, deaths from train collisions, poisoning, and electrocution continue to raise alarm among conservationists, who warn that unless stringent measures are implemented, the increasing fatalities could severely impact the country’s elephant population.