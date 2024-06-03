Repolling at two polling stations conducted peacefully

Kolkata: Repoll in the two polling stations under Barasat and Mathurapur Parliamentary Constituency (PC) concluded peacefully on Monday. Kadambagachi Saradar Pada F P School (room number 2) that falls under Deganga Assembly Constituency (AC) under Barasat PC and at Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith F P School under Kakdwip AC in Mathurapur PC.

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout at Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith F P School was 80.46 per cent while that at Kadambagachi Saradar Pada F P School, it stood at 75.17 per cent.

The Commission had received reports from the concerned RO (Returning Officer) / the DEO (District Election Officer) / the observers regarding irregularities during the conduct of the poll process on Saturday. The Commission also scanned the webcasting footage of the two booths under question and after taking all material circumstances into account, the poll panel issued necessary directions for repoll declaring the voting held in these two polling stations to be null and void.

Sources in the Commission said that there was false voting in these two polling stations and complaints were received from contesting candidates too.

This was the only instance of repoll in the seven phase elections in Bengal that concluded on Saturday with nine PCs namely Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata South and Kolkata North going for polls.