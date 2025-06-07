Repo rate cut will positively impact real estate: Sushil Mohta

Kolkata: Sushil Mohta, president, CREDAI West Bengal & Chairman of Merlin Group on Friday welcomed the RBI’s decision to cut the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent and said that it will have a strong positive impact on the real estate sector across the country. According to Mohta, in particular, Kolkata stands to benefit significantly, as it is predominantly an affordable housing market. Lower home loan rates will make housing more accessible to a larger section of the population and boost buyer sentiment.

“For developers, reduced borrowing costs will ease financial pressure, especially for ongoing and affordable housing projects. The CRR cut will further enhance liquidity in the system, making it easier for both homebuyers and builders to access funds. Overall, this decision by the RBI reinforces confidence in the resilience of the Indian economy and will give a much-needed push to Kolkata’s real estate market,” said Mohta.