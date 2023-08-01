Reply to show-cause notice: TMC tells Humayun Kabir

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress is learnt to have asked its Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir to send his written reply against the show-cause notice served to him for alleged anti-party activities.



The MLA concerned was show-caused by the party in the wake of his alleged “anti-party” stance, which began during the time of rural elections where he openly lent his support to Independent candidates despite the party’s strict instructions that candidates who would contest as “Independent” for not getting tickets will be suspended from the party and the doors will remain closed for them.

Humayun continued with his rebellion by throwing his weight behind the Independent candidates and even held a press meeting at his residence advocating for them. He had also drawn flak from the party after insisting on the removal of the party’s district leader Shaoni Singha Roy.

Humayun was warned earlier by the party’s senior leaders like Santanu Sen but that did not apparently deter him from making statements that allegedly went against the party line. He had instead gone ahead to say if he gets suspended from TMC, then he would float a new party. Hence, the party’s disciplinary committee decided to send him a warning.

The gulf between TMC’s Murshidabad MLA and the party seems to be widening. He was instructed to send his written clarification to the party’s state president Subrata Bakshi. However, since Bakshi, being a Rajya Sabha member, is in Delhi for the Monsoon session of Parliament, Kabir was asked to send his clarification to Trinamool Bhavan.

Commenting on the development, Kabir is learnt to have told the media that he tried to speak to Bakshi over the phone but could not get through to him initially. However, he confirmed he was called back and thereafter had a detailed conversation on the matter. He said Bakshi has asked him to send his letter to TMC Bhavan. It is now to be seen what he writes to the party and whether the party takes any further action against him.