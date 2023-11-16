Replace ‘controversial’ plaques with Tagore’s name: Panel formed

Kolkata: Following directions of the Education Ministry, Visva Bharati University (VBU) is learnt to have formed a four-member committee that will be taking decisions relating to the installation of new plaques at the campus to notify Santiniketan’s World Heritage Site status granted by UNESCO.



It was learnt that the Education Ministry has sent a detailed communication to the university authorities asking it to replace the old heritage plaques which had courted controversy as it bore the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chancellor of the university, and the then V-C Bidyut Chakraborty but excluded the name of the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

The communication from the Centre has but recognised the contributions of Tagore which led Santiniketan to earn the prestigious status.

A part of the text sent by the Ministry read: “Established in rural West Bengal in 1901 by the great Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Santiniketan was a cradle of learning and education firmly rooted in India’s classical traditions, aspiring to a concept of university humanity.”

It further read: “It remains a testament to Tagore’s vision of a place where the world makes a home in a single nest, resonating with the timeless pursuit of knowledge and unity in diversity.”

The text is learnt to have been approved by the Archaeological Survey of India and will be inscribed on the plaque.

However, there was no mention in the Centre’s communication as to whether the names of the Chancellor Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that of the incumbent V-C will be staying on the new plaque.

The university authorities have formed a four-member committee reportedly comprising four professors of the university: Amal Paul, Amrit Sen, Sakuntala Misra and Manabendra Mukherjee.

The committee will oversee what is to be written on the plaque and whether it is appropriate and is in tune with the rich culture. The final text will be sent to the Ministry for approval.

Further, the plaque will contain three logos: UNESCO, National Emblem of India and that of Visva Bharati.