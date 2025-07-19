Repeated rape of minor: 2 get rigorous jail

Jalpaiguiri: In a landmark verdict, the Special POCSO Court of Jalpaiguri has sentenced two men to rigorous imprisonment for the gang-rape and blackmail of a minor girl. While one of the convicts was awarded 25 years in prison, the other received a 20-year term. The judgment was delivered on Friday by Judge Rintu Sur.

The incident came to light on May 10, 2023 when the victim’s mother noticed physical changes in her daughter and sought medical attention.

The subsequent examination confirmed the minor was pregnant, prompting a police complaint at Banarhat Police Station. Investigations revealed a disturbing sequence of events.

According to the prosecution, Krishna Mahali lured the minor to his house, where he raped her and recorded the act on his phone on June 2022. He then sent the video to his friend, Amit Lohar. The duo used the footage to repeatedly blackmail and assault the girl. The Banarhat police arrested both men and charged them under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Special Public Prosecutor Debashis Dutta informed the court that a total of 12 witnesses, including medical experts, testified during the trial. “The DNA test of the minor confirmed the pregnancy and matched the accused. The evidence was conclusive,” he stated. Based on the evidence presented, the court sentenced Krishna Mahali to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of 1 lakh. Amit Lohar was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 50,000.

The court has also directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide 6 lakh in compensation to the survivor, acknowledging the severe trauma and long-term impact of the crime.