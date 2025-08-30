Repairs: No vehicular mvmt on Vidyasagar Setu on August 31

Kolkata: The Vidyasagar Setu will be closed for vehicular movement on Sunday (August 31) between 5 am and 9 pm on Sunday repair and rehabilitation of the bridge, including replacement of stay and holding down cables and bearings.

On Thursday, a notification was published by the Kolkata Police informing about the closure. As per the notification, from 5 am on till 9 pm on Sunday, no vehicles will be allowed to ply on the Vidyasagar Setu and its ramps. For this reason, the vehicles coming along AJC Bose Road from Zeerut Island side for Vidyasagar Setu will be diverted from Turf View towards Hastings Crossing to avail Saint Georges Gate Road-Strand Road-Howrah Bridge or to take right turn from Hastings Crossing for KP Road.

The vehicles coming along KP Road from J&N Island side for Vidyasagar Setu, will be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate towards Hastings Crossing to avail Saint Georges Gate Road and Strand Road towards Howrah Bridge.

All types of East-bound vehicles, coming along Circular Garden Reach Road from Khidderpore side, will be diverted from Hastings Crossing to take left turn to avail Saint Georges Gate Road and Strand Road towards Howrah Bridge.

Also, the vehicles of KP Road who want to avail Vidyasagar Setu via ramp at Y-Point near Ghora Pass will be diverted from Y-Point on KP Road towards 11 Furlong Gate to avail Red Road for Howrah Bridge. However, the vehicular movement can also be diverted via other roads which are not mentioned in the notification if it is required.

Apart from Kolkata Police, Howrah City Police has also published a diversion notification mentioning that all the vehicles other than goods vehicles intending to go towards Kolkata will be diverted through Howrah Bridge,Nibedita Setu and Bally Bridge.

Kolkata bound vehicles from Kolaghat side may avail Nivedita Setu via Dhulagarh Toll Plaza-Ankurhati-Salap-Pakuria and CCR Bridge. Kolkata-bound vehicles except two wheelers coming from Dankuni will have to avail Maitypara to reach Nivedita Setu or Bally Bridge.