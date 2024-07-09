‘Repairs at Paglajhora to commence in a day or two’

Darjeeling: Repair work on the Paglajhora stretch on the National Highway 110 (formerly NH 55) is to commence in a day or two.



Owing to incessant rainfall, a stretch of the highway has sunk and major cracks have developed rendering this stretch, connecting the plains of Siliguri with Kurseong, unmotorable.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said: “The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has already approved Rs 22 crore for the repair of this stretch and other damages caused by landslides on the Ghyabari-Mahanadi stretch. A Chennai company has won the tender and will start work in a day or two. As a short-term measure earth cutting needs to be done in the forest area next to the rail line, at a cost of around Rs 72 lakh. I request all to ensure quality work.”