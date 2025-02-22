Repair work underway at Presidency Univ’s hostel

Kolkata: Repair work began on Friday in a room at Presidency University’s Eden Hindu Hostel after a section of the ceiling collapsed onto a student’s bed.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Room 101 of Ward No. 1, a building that was reopened in 2018 following renovations. The room, occupied by four students, suffered damage when chunks of concrete fell onto the bed of Oishinik Dutta. Fortunately, he was unharmed as he had stepped out to take a phone call from his mother at the time.

Following the incident, the university promptly initiated repair work. Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) inspected the building on Thursday and Friday, after which immediate repairs were undertaken in the affected room. Md Asik Rahaman, a first-year postgraduate student of political science, said: “Repair work has begun in the room where the ceiling collapsed. The students from that room have been temporarily relocated to another building.” The affected students have been moved to the Scholars Building within the hostel premises.

PWD officials also inspected other rooms, the canteen and the rooftop of the hostel building to assess any additional maintenance requirements. Presidency University’s dean of students, Arun Kumar Maity, stated: “PWD will submit a detailed report with cost estimates for the necessary repairs, which will be sent to the Higher Education department for approval.”