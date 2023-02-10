Repair work: Heavy vehicles not allowed on Digna Bridge till Feb 16

ITAHAR: Movement of heavy vehicles on the Digna Bridge has been restricted till February 16 owing to the ongoing repair works.



Digna Bridge on the Gamari River at Digna on the Itahar-Chanchal Road in Uttar Dinajpur district is in a dilapidated condition. Repair work has been taken up by the PWD (Roads) department.

A notice board displaying the prohibition order has been put up on each end of the damaged bridge.

Traffic police and civic volunteers of the Itahar police station are also regulating the traffic movement on that road.

This busy road along with the Digna Bridge connects Itahar of North Dinajpur with the northern part of the Malda district mainly Itahar and Chanchal.

With this bridge out of bounds to heavy vehicles, they will have to take a long detour through Gazole, Samsi, Malda town to reach Itahar.

It is learnt that both ends of Digna Bridge have been damaged. Buses, trucks and other vehicles were plying on Digna Bridge taking a major risk. PWD (Roads) department initiated repair work of the damaged bridge from February 6.

Administration has stopped the movement of heavy vehicles till February 16 in order to allow repairing work to be carried out smoothly.

However there is no restriction on the movement of passenger buses, a police source stated in this regard.