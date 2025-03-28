Reopen Raiganj Rabindra Bhavan, demand drama enthusiasts

Raiganj: On World Theatre Day on Thursday, drama enthusiasts and cultural activists staged a demonstration outside Raiganj Rabindra Bhavan in Raiganj, North Dinajpur, demanding the reopening of the cultural centre, which has remained closed for renovations for approximately four years. Constructed about a decade ago near Raiganj Railway Station, Rabindra Bhavan served as a hub for social, cultural and political events. However, due to necessary renovations, it was closed, causing significant inconvenience to local artists and residents who relied on the facility for various activities.

Amit Das, a prominent drama personality in Raiganj, expressed frustration over the prolonged closure: “Around four years ago, Rabindra Bhavan was suddenly closed. In its absence, we are facing difficulties in performing cultural activities, including drama performances. Students, especially, are facing difficulties. To develop the culture and heritage of the region, the service of Rabindra Bhavan is unique.

We previously met the administrative officials for the restart of its service, but no measure has been taken yet. On World Theatre Day, we staged an agitation demanding the administration to reopen it for the sake of cultural development.”

Responding to the concerns, Kingshuk Maity, Sub-Divisional Officer of Raiganj, acknowledged the delays and provided an update: “Raiganj Rabindra Bhavan needed renovation, both interior and exterior.

The interior has been renovated while renovation of the exteriors is yet to be done. We are leaving no stone unturned to reopen it at the earliest.”