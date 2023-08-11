Renowned physicist Bikash Sinha dies at 78

Kolkata: Renowned nuclear physicist Bikash Sinha, a recipient of Padma Bhushan died in Kolkata on Friday following old age-related ailments. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his demise, describing him as “an illustrious son of Bengal”. Sinha was 78.



“Saddened to know about the untimely demise of the great scientist Bikash Sinha. An illustrious son of Bengal, this talented nuclear physicist made us proud by his contributions to not only the world of knowledge but also the ongoing public life. We could confer on him our highest state award ‘Banga Bibhushan’ in 2022, and his personal presence on the dais inspired us. We could give him ‘Rabindra Smriti Puraskar’ too in 2022. I convey my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, students, and admirers,” Banerjee tweeted.

Sinha was a former director of Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics and Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre. He received Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhusan in 2010. He had also served as the director of the Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre and the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics and a fellow of the Indian National Science Academy. He led the Indian team for the first time to participate in the experiments at the European Organization for Nuclear Research in Geneva.

He was conferred ‘Bangabibhushan’ by the Bengal government in 2022 which is the state’s highest award. He also received ‘Rabindra Smriti Puraskar’ in the same year.

Sinha did specialisation in nuclear physics, high energy physics, Quark Gluon Plasma and early universe cosmology. Sinha had lived in England for around 12 years.

After his return, he joined the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in 1976. In 1987, he was appointed as the director of the Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre.

He held the concurrent charge as director of the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics till 2009.