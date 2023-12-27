Renovation work of New Market likely to start soon

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is expected to start revamping the work of the New Market based on a detailed project report (DPR) from Jadavpur University by the middle of 2024.



The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department has given the nod to the civic body and has agreed to provide an initial grant of around Rs 13 crore for the project.

“The proposal for the rejuvenation of New Market will be placed in the next meeting of the Member Mayor in Council (MMiC). Following its nod, we will float a tender for the selection of the agency who will undertake the work. The work is expected to start by May-June 2024,” a senior official of KMC’s Market department said.

KMC had asked Jadavpur University to conduct a detailed study on how the market can be revived keeping its heritage value intact after a portion of the market, which is quite old, caved in a few years back. Presently, rainwater seeps into a major portion of the market with the roof in a damaged condition. The market underwent patchwork repairs in phases but a major revamp will be undertaken for the first time.

The heritage New Market is the first municipal market in Kolkata that was thrown open on January 1, 1874. Over 2000 shops sell a variety of things in the market. Structural engineering expert, Biswajit Som had helped the team of Jadavpur University with the preparation of the DPR.

The renovation work involves not only strengthening the market’s roof, walls and pillars but also taking care of its long-term durability. Being a brick masonry building, cement intervention cannot be made while repairing.

“Special care needs to be taken with the fish and egg market area that is supported by cast-iron columns. Proper intervention needs to be made for strengthening these columns to prevent collapse during renovation work,” Som said. The iconic clock tower after renovation needs to be made functional by mechanical experts who deal with

such clocks.