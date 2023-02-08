Renovation of Junction Railway Station: Traders’ body demands rehabilitation

The Traders Association of the Junction Railway station area has demanded that the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rehabilitate the traders before evacuating them to pave way for a parking lot in front of the station in Siliguri.

NFR is planning to remodel the Junction Railway station in Siliguri. As part of this work, they will come up with a parking space in front of the station. However, for that, the roadside vendors operating there have to move out from the area surrounding the station. The traders’ association has been demanding rehabilitation or resettlement of the affected traders. “These traders have been doing business here for many years; they cannot be evicted forcefully. If they are removed from here they will have to be rehabilitated,” demanded Parimal Mitra, president of Greater Small Business Association.

On Wednesday afternoon, the railway started survey work in that area. Parimal Mitra, alongwith Secretary Biplab Roy Muhuri, Councilor of Ward number 1 Sanjay Pathak and members of Junction Byabshayee Samiti visited the area and put up the demand.

Kamal Singh, Railway Service of Electrical Engineers of Katihar Division of North-East Frontier Railway, said: “We have started the survey. We are looking for a suitable space to construct the parking lot. This work will commence only after discussion with the concerned persons.”