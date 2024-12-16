Renovation of abandoned market underway in Kaliyaganj

Raiganj: The North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad (ZP) has begun the reconstruction of its long-abandoned market on Dak Bungalow Road in Kaliyaganj town. The initiative, which commenced on Monday, involves constructing a tin shed and renovating the premises at an estimated cost of Rs 9.37 lakh.

The market, originally built around 35 years ago for fish and vegetable vendors, was once a bustling hub for the residents of Kaliyaganj. However, due to inadequate infrastructure, it gradually fell into disuse, leaving the site abandoned for several years.

Now, with the cooperation of the Kaliyaganj Municipality, efforts are underway to revive this marketplace.

The revived market is anticipated to bring convenience and economic opportunities to the people of Kaliyaganj. Pralay Shankar Chakraborty, Assistant Engineer of North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad, said: “The market remained deserted for a long time with its shed completely broken. The work is expected to be completed within the next two months.”

Ramniwas Saha, Chairman of Kaliyaganj Municipality stated: “We have discussed the matter with ZP officials. Once the renovation is complete, we plan to introduce an evening market for fish and vegetables, catering to the needs of local residents.”