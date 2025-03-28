Renovation of 700-metre Durgapur Barrage Bridge soon

Kolkata: The state government is soon going to start the renovation of the 700-meter-long Durgapur Barrage bridge.

After 946, it is going to be a major renovation work that will happen. More than 26,000 vehicles ply through the bridge every day.

An alternative route will be established after which the renovation works will be initiated.

The state government is eager to complete the works by June 15.

A high-level task force has been formed to supervise the work. The bridge establishes connections between Durgapur and Bankura. State Highway Number 9 passes through the Durgapur barrage bridge connecting Barjora industrial belt with Durgapur industrial areas. Local people have alleged that the bridge is not in good shape and renovations are required. “As per instruction of the honourable chief minister, we have decided to implement the work soon before the onset of full monsoon. The appropriate traffic diversion model on Durgapur bridge has also been finalised as 26,000 vehicles cross the barrage every day,” said a senior official of the state Irrigation department.

In another development, the state Irrigation and Waterways department has undertaken a new cost-effective model to dredge the rivers and canals to minimise impact of the flood in the coming monsoon.