'Renovation at Kellar Math to be taken up at cost of about Rs 1.07 cr'

Kolkata: Following the initiative of the Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, steps have been taken to give a new shape to ‘Kellar Math’ (Kella ground) which is one of the popular picnic destinations in South 24-Parganas.

‘Kellar Math’ which is situated near the bank of River Hooghly, has been an attraction for the tourists. It was learnt that at the initial phase, some works will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 1.07 crore. The height of the ground will also be raised by dumping soils.

Modern toilets will be set up there and adequate lights will be installed to illuminate the place.

It was learnt that the work for the initial phase will begin soon. Diamond Harbour MLA Pannalal Haldar had sent a proposal to MP Abhishek Banerjee. On the basis of the proposal, the first phase of the construction works will begin. Once the initiative is completed, the area may attract more visitors, the local people believe.

The first phase of work was recently started in presence of Diamond Harbour municipality chairman, vice-chairman, local MLA etc. MP Abhishek Banerjee has also some plans for further developing the ‘Kellar Math’ areas.

Banerjee was always seen promoting sports. He had also encouraged the MP cup tournament in his Constituency. He was also seen urging political opponents to keep aside differences and soak in the spirit of football in his Diamond Harbour Parliamentary Constituency during the MP

cup tournament.

He often propagates a message that the spirit of competition and enmity on the football ground should be limited to the field itself. When one goes outside the football ground, the spirit of brotherhood and harmony should prevail among all.