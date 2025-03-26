Renovated subway at Sealdah to link stn with Metro network, key locations

Kolkata: The Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway (ER) is set to open a renovated subway at Sealdah station to improve passenger movement and connectivity. The underground passage will link Sealdah station with Sealdah Court, BR Singh Hospital and the Metro Railway network.

A senior official from the Sealdah Division stated that the subway, once opened, would help reduce congestion in the station’s concourse area, minimising the risk of accidents. It will also separate pedestrian movement from rail and road traffic, allowing passengers to access Sealdah station platforms and Metro services more efficiently while reducing travel time. The renovated subway includes accessibility features such as ramps to assist passengers with disabilities. A ventilation system has been installed to improve air quality and reduce the impact of air pollution. Additionally, clear signage and a wayfinding system have been incorporated to help passengers navigate the passage more easily.

Recently, Milind Deouskar, general manager of ER, inspected the site and directed Sealdah Divisional authorities to expedite the remaining work. He stated that the subway would enhance connectivity, particularly to the Kolkata Metro’s Green Line, which links Howrah and Sealdah.

Deouskar also acknowledged the progress of ongoing infrastructure development projects at Sealdah station and the surrounding areas.