Remuneration of SSK, MSK teachers increased by 3%

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has announced a 3 per cent increase in the monthly remuneration of teachers engaged at Shishu Shiksha Kendras (SSK) and Madhyamik Shiksha Kendras (MSK), with effect from February 2026.

The decision was communicated through an official memorandum issued by the Paschim Banga Rajya Shishu Shiksha Mission under the School Education Department.

The revised rates will apply across all districts of the state, including areas under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

Under the revised structure, the monthly remuneration of Sahayaks and Sahayikas will increase from Rs 11,593 to Rs 11,941. Samprasarak and Samprasarika teachers will receive Rs 15,523, up from Rs 15,071, while Mukhya Samprasarak and Samprasarika teachers will be paid Rs 16,718 instead of Rs 16,231. The enhancement follows the provisions of a 2021 government memorandum that allows for an annual 3 per cent increase in remuneration for SSK and MSK teachers. The latest revision will take effect from February 1, 2026. District administrations and education officials have been instructed to ensure payment of the enhanced honorarium within the stipulated timeframe.