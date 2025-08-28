MillenniumPost
Bengal

Remuneration of part-time Group-D staff enhanced

BY Team MP28 Aug 2025 1:36 AM IST

Kolkata: The state government has made a significant enhancement in the remuneration of the part time Group-D employees who are employed throughout/not throughout the year.

A notification from the state Finance department released on Wednesday stated that the remuneration of the part time Group-D employees, paid out of contingency shall be Rs 5,000 only per month without any allowances with effect from

August 1, 2025.

Presently, there are around 2,000 such Group D employees working part time and drawing remuneration of Rs 3,000 per month. So, their monthly remuneration has increased by Rs 2,000 per month.

