Remove unauthorised political party offices: HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed for the demolition of three unauthorised political party offices which were built on the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) property.



Following Justice Amrita Sinha’s order, a joint inspection was conducted by HIDCO and New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) wherein they identified the unauthorised structures. HIDCO filed a report mentioning that the area where the construction had taken place was owned by it.

It was further placed before the court that the authorities were unaware of the setup. The advocate for the petitioner submitted that there were other similar constructions in the area as well. It was submitted that 35 such constructions, all party offices, were made within the HIDCO area.

“Why don’t the authorities open a public redressal forum, wherein the public will give information on the unauthorised construction?” Justice Sinha questioned, adding: “You cannot protect your own property? Occupying the sidewalk? Built without any authorisation? Don’t you have any specific law?” According to a news agency, the three party offices were constructed by members of Trinamool Congress (TMC). On Friday, it was reported that most of these offices were locked and the banners were removed. Notice by HIDCO was found at the premises.

Since the authorities have come to a conclusive finding that no permission was granted for raising the construction, Justice Sinha directed authorities not to allow the constructions to be used by any person for any purpose. The police were also directed to keep a strict vigil to ensure the same. The authorities were further directed to take steps for removal/demolition of the unauthorised construction at the earliest.