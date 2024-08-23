‘Remove Sandip Ghosh’s name from list of successful students’

Kolkata: The alumni of Bongaon High School from where former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had done his schooling has appealed to the headmaster of the school urging him to remove Ghosh’s name from the list of successful students.



Ghosh’s role has come under the scanner in the rape and murder of a female post graduate trainee doctor of the hospital. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the case has been questioning Ghosh for hours since the last six days. The state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct enquiry into the allegations of financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital during the period between January 2021 till date bearing testimony to the fact that the state is not ruling out his involvement in such irregularities.

Sandip Ghosh had passed higher secondary from Bongaon High School in 1989 and secured the second rank that made his name figure among the meritorious students of the school. The alumni association in its letter has stated that noted author Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay had completed schooling from Bongaon High School and they did not want Ghosh’s name to exist in the same list where Bandyopadhyay finds his place. The alumni association is of the opinion that the glory associated with the school is at stake with Ghosh’s name being embroiled in the RG Kar case and has urged the school’s headmaster Kunal De to wipe out Ghosh’s name from the list of successful students.

A top administrative official of the school said that the matter will be discussed with the school’s governing body before taking a call on this.